Obituary: Jean Bonar Kauber

Jean Bonar

Kauber

August 5, 1938 – June 12, 2021

Jean Bonar Kauber, age 82, passed away Saturday evening the 12th of June, at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina after waging a hard fought battle with a myriad of effects associated with a terminal lung disease.

Jean was born in Wauseon Ohio, the 5th day of August 1938. Daughter of Dale and Edna Bonar, Jean graduated from Wauseon High School and attended Miami University where she majored in Education.

Jean married Rod Kauber on June 14, 1958. She is survived by her husband Rod Kauber, three sons Craig, Steven and Erik, daughter-in-laws Colleen, Susan, Deborah, nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren, in addition to her sister Reta Rupp and many extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jack Bonar.

Jean was a loving and caring wife and mother. Married right out of college to Rod, a Navy Pilot, she had an early challenge of raising the boys and keeping up the household almost single handed, while Rod was on long deployments. Jean leaned on her strong Christian faith to see her through those early years as well as more recent years of sickness. Jean was a gourmet cook, avid gardener and exceptional homemaker. She especially enjoyed visiting with her growing family and friends. Her daughter-in-laws were very special to her, since Jean was surrounded at home with boys. Visiting with her grandkids gave her a lot of joy, watching them as they grew into adults, and of course, watching her great grandkids also.

Funeral Service, and celebration of Jean’s life will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations to “Lord of the Valley Lutheran Church”, P.O. Box 843, Granby, CO 80446 in memory of Jean would be appreciated.