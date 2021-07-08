Obituary: Jean Constance Armitage Hudelson Robertson

Jean Constance Armitage Hudelson Robertson

Provided Photo

Jean Constance

Armitage Hudelson Robertson

September 17, 1929 – June 26, 2021

Connie was born on September 17, 1929 to Dr. Albert and Ethel (Miller) Armitage. She spent her formative years with her family, including her sister Joan, in Hutchinson, KS. During WWII, the family lived in Las Vegas where Dr. Armitage was stationed, returning to Hutchinson at the end of the war. She graduated from Hutchinson High School and attended Kansas State University. While at K-State, Connie was an active member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She married Dr. John Hudelson on July 14, 1951 and they had three children. In 1966 she earned a BA in Library Science at Emporia State Teachers College and began a career as a school librarian. Following a move to Denver, CO in the 1970’s, Connie earned a Masters degree in Library Science at Denver University. Her library career was followed by obtaining a real estate license. As a natural born salesperson, she continued as a Realtor until the age of 80. In 1990, Connie was united in marriage to James Robertson.

Connie loved the mountains of Colorado and enjoyed living in Eagle, Aspen, and finally settled near Grand Lake. As an avid athlete, Connie participated in the Senior Olympics, traveling around the country to swim, cycle and ski in various Senior Games, bringing home many medals. She also participated in the recreation and fellowship of the Colorado Mountain Club and SkiMeisters. In later years Connie enjoyed weekly bridge with friends and earned her Life Master in 2019.

Connie is survived by her three children, Joan Stewart of Brownwood TX, Marty Osecky of Ft. Collins, and Jim Hudelson of Gainesville FL. four grandchildren, Stacey Maddox, Jason Gentry, Alex Osecky and Eric Osecky, and three great-grandchildren, Karis, Sy-Dane and Gage Gentry.

She will be remembered for her love of the outdoors, hiking, skiing, and sense of adventure. She was a woman full of energy and life. A memorial service will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Stover St., Ft. Collins 80525 on Thursday, July 15 at 10:00AM. Masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rocky Mountain Conservancy. Visit goesfuneralcare.com to share with the family.