Obituary: Jennie Stella Negri

Jennie Stella Negri

April 20, 1926 – June 5, 2022

Jennie Stella Negri, born April 20, 1926, the third of four siblings to Benjamin and Elvira Berlinger, passed away on June 5, 2022. She is survived by her children John II, James (Nancy), Jude (Anna) and daughter-in-law Pamela; six grandchildren John III, Angela, Jordan, Anna, Brady and Kate; 8 (soon to be 9) great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and countless friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, John and son, Joseph.

Jennie grew up in Denver and attended North High School. She graduated in 1947 from the nursing program at Saint Anthony’s Hospital, Denver. Jennie also attended post-graduate school at Margaret Hauge Maternity Hospital in New Jersey in 1948. After graduation, Jennie returned to Denver and became head nurse in Saint Anthony’s Obstetrics Department, where she loved to bring babies into the world.

Jennie married John Cassiano Negri on September 2, 1951, and soon after the Lord blessed her with four rambunctious sons. She resolutely believed family was most important, her grandchildren were extra special and that her love was for all.

Although Denver was officially “home” Grand Lake was where Jennie’s heart longed to be, making Grand Lake her permanent residence after John’s passing in 2015. Jennie was known for her sweet smile, love of reading, mastering sudoku, her passion for golf, and her spaghetti sauce.

Jennie wanted her loved ones to know “I had a great life and great friends. I say goodbye with joy. Please pray for me!”

SERVICES:

RECITATION OF THE ROSARY

June 16, 2022

10:00 AM

Shrine of St. Anne Catholic Parish

7555 Grant Place

Arvada, CO 80002

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL

June 16, 2022

10:30 AM

Shrine of St. Anne Catholic Parish

7555 Grant Place

Arvada, CO 80002