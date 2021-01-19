Obituary: Jim Buchheister

Jim Buchheister

Provided Photo

Jim Buchheister

December 26, 1945 – December 13, 2020

James Howard Buchheister, 74, previously of Fraser, CO, passed away peacefully on Sunday December 13th in Canby, Oregon. “Jim Buck”, as he was fondly known, is survived by his wife Sue and daughters Tara Chapman, Lindsay Dees, and Heidi Leech, his brother Jack (Mary) Buchheister, and grandchildren Xavier, Corbin, Santana & Illeana. Jim was preceded in death by his sister Catherine Anne in 1948.

Jim, who was the son of Don and Martha Anne Buchheister, was born in Denver on December 26, 1945 and grew up in Hot Sulphur Springs, CO. He was a graduate of Middle Park High School in 1963 and attended several years of college prior to moving to the Fraser Valley.

Jim worked many years for the Winter Park Resort in the Competition Center, mounting, tuning and repairing skis for several of the Valley’s young racers. Previously, he worked at the old Mountain Shop in their repair area and then later Jim and Sue owned and operated a full-service ski shop in Fraser. He retired from Winter Park Resort as the Carpenter Supervisor.

In 2004 Jim and Sue moved to Omaha, NE, beginning a new career at Lowes. A few years later they moved to Portland, OR, to be near family and Jim continued to work at Lowes.

Jim enjoyed a love of football, most especially fantasy football, logging a lifetime of memories with teammates, and with a few wins.

Jim’s warm smile and dry wit will be missed. Contributions can be made to the Grand Foundation in Jim’s name.