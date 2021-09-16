Obituary: Joan M. Richmond

Joan M. Richmond

October 11, 1932 – September 6, 2021

Joan Richmond passed away September 6, 2021, at home. Joan was born October 11, 1932 in Bayonne, New Jersey. She moved to Denver as a child and often visited Grand Lake, where she learned to waterski. She attended South High School where she met Don Richmond, they were married in 1951. Joan mothered four children, and worked as a secretary for Denver Public Schools and Saddleback College in California. She became a full-time resident of Grand Lake in 1977, and along with her husband and family ran several businesses including Outlaw Cafe, Fancy Fingers, Main Street, and Gifts Unlimited. Joan was known as “Mimi” to her ten grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be in our hearts forever.

There will be a gathering in her honor October 10, 2021 at 10am at Grand Lake town park.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Juniper Library, where Joan spent time volunteering.