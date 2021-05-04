Obituary: John Aron Rhone
January 11, 2021
John Aron Rhone (Aron) passed away on January 11, 2021 at the age of 58. He is survived by his wonderful son, Alexander John Rhone, also known as AJ to many, his brother Kyle (Stephanie), and a sister, Rema (Tony), as well as one niece and two nephews, and so many other family and friends. Aron was predeceased by his Dad, John, and his mother, Dorothy, as well as a brother, Dirk. Aron loved to read, especially history, was an amazing cook, loved riding horses and anything to do with ranching. He spent many years in the kitchen at the Grand Lake Golf Course. He served for many years on the Grand Lake Town Board¸ proudly serving as Mayor Pro Temp before ending his service. He enjoyed telling stories about his younger years working for Sombrero Stables, growing up in Grand County, being a cowboy, and riding in many Town parades with that infamous cowboy hat. His son was the light of his life and was so proud of AJ’s art talents and his graduation from Middle Park High School. His cremains will be buried at the Grand Lake Cemetery alongside his dad, mom and brother, and a celebration of his life will be planned soon. Rest in peace and comfort Aron, we love you and will miss you greatly.
