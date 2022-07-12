Obituary: Jonathan Linton
July 16, 1956 – July 4, 2022
Jonathan Paul Linton passed away peacefully at home in Grand Lake, CO surrounded by his loving family on 4 July 2022. Survived by his parents, Paul & Lois Linton of Grand Lake, 3 brothers Dave, Tim (Cindy) and Matt, 6 Nieces & Nephews, 3 Great nephews plus 2 on the way and other relatives. Born 16 July 1956 in Wilmington, DE. He is predeceased by his grandparents Ingve & Ruth Gustafson and Ronald & Elizabeth Linton.
Jon’s passion was snowmobiling, hiking, mountain biking, cross-country skiing and golfing with his friends. He made friends easily with his quiet laid-back personality and always ready to lend a helping hand. Jon co owned the Mountain Market in Grand Lake for several decades and sold the business in 2019. He remained employed there as the butcher until his death.
The family wishes to thank friends, family, and the community of Grand Lake for the love, support and prayers you have shown us during this time. Arrangements are being made through Grand County Mortuary & Crematory. A memorial service will be held at Stillwater Community Chapel, Grand Lake on 4 August 2022. Visitation with begin at 10:00am with service and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jon’s name to Grand Lake Trail Groomers or Grand Lake Historical Society.
