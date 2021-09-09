Obituary: Judi Lee (Bell)
August 18, 1960 – July 13, 2021
Judi Marie Lee passed away July 13, 2021 in Spokane after a courageous battle with cancer. Judi was born in 1960 to Bill and Katie Bell and grew up at Bell Crest on Shadow Mountain Lake. She graduated from Middle Park High and Metro State College. Judi married Danny Lee in 1999 and moved to Nine Mile Falls, Washington. She leaves behind her sweetheart Danny and his family, her sisters and their families, and her many friends. We will miss her.
