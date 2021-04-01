Obituary: Judith Gail Olivo

Judith Gail Olivo

Provided Photo

Judith Gail Olivo

May 3, 1944 – November 12, 2020

Judy passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020 in her home at Soda Springs Ranch in Grand Lake after battling chronic COPD for more than 15 years. She is survived by her husband Richard of 55 years of marriage, her son Michael Olivo of Tabernash, CO, her daughter Jennifer Ghioldi of Kiowa, CO and two grand-children, Heidi Brunson and Olaf Brunson, both of Englewood, CO.

Judy was born on May 3, 1944 to Robert and Marion Smith in Montclair, New Jersey. She grew up in Bernardsville, N.J. and graduated from Bernards High School in 1962. It was during the high school years that she met her future husband Richard who also attended Bernards High. They went on their first date on February 14th, 1959 to a Valentine’s Ball at the high school. Upon graduation from high school, Judy then went on to Monticello Junior College in Alton, Illinois and graduated in 1964. Richard and Judy were married on June 19, 1965 in Basking Ridge N.J. Richard then served 3 years in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, and upon discharge they moved into their first home in Berlin, N.J. in 1969. In 1972 she and Richard, along with their 2 children Michael and Jennifer, moved to Colorado to experience the adventure of the great American west. Their first home was in Englewood, CO where they lived until 1978. Looking for more space to raise their family, Richard and Judy then relocated to Franktown, CO where they resided until 1993. It was at this time Judy setup a successful real estate business and formed her own company, Symphony Real Estate. She became a broker and was elected president of the Douglas/Elbert Counties Board of Realtors. She also served on the Colorado Association of Realtors board. In 1993, Richard and Judy once again moved, this time to Castle Rock, CO where it was more convenient for Judy to conduct her real estate business. She was nominated Realtor of the Year in 1997. In 2001, they moved to Soda Springs Ranch in Grand Lake where the inception of Judy’s illness forced her to retire from real estate.

Throughout her life, Judy loved to camp, fish and travel. She was also an accomplished artist and produced many beautiful works. She and Richard loved to visit New Mexico, Arizona and Wyoming whenever they could. Yellowstone, Santa Fe, Taos, Tucson, Tombstone and Bisbee were often repeat destinations. Yearly camping trips found them in Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks where Judy received inspiration for her many beautiful paintings and sketches. Judy was a member of the Community Church of the Rockies in Grand Lake and served for many years as its Women Ministry Team leader. Judy served on numerous community out-reach projects and committees wherever she lived. She will always be remembered by family and friends as a warm, loving, sincere person who always had a great smile and a wonderful sense of humor. It can be said of Judy that she never met a person that didn’t like her. She now rests in peace in the hands of our loving God.

Celebration of Life Service

April 17, 2021 at 11:00am

Stillwater Community Chapel

10300 US Highway 34,

Grand Lake, Colorado 80447