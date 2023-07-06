Obituary: Katherine Leeann McCloskey Murray
June 8, 1975 – June 27, 2023
Katherine Leeann McCloskey Murray (48) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina. She was born June 8, 1975, in Carlsbad, New Mexico. She is survived by her son Dallas McCloskey, parents David & Jane McCloskey; her brother Grant McCloskey, sister-in-law April McCloskey and two nieces Taylor and Kenna; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. A private celebration of life will be held.
