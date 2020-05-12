Obituary: Kathleen Regan Nelson

Kathleen Regan Nelson

Provided Photo

Kathleen Regan Nelson May 18,1938 – March 17, 2020

Kathleen “Kathy” Regan Nelson passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020 after battling leukemia for over a year. Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, James (Jim) Tarbet Nelson, parents Irene and James Regan, and her brother James Regan of Naugatuck Connecticut. Kathy is survived by her sister, Mary Regan Richards of Pinehurst, NC; her niece Kathleen “Kat” Franchina (husband Joe and children Aidan, Keegan and Rowan) of Cary, NC; her nephew Jeff Richards (wife Megan) of Drexel Hill, PA; her sister in law, Lorraine Regan (children James and Michael) of Naugatuck, CT and Jim’s nephew, Frank “Jeff” Nelson (wife Susan, and their son Jeff) of Bellaire, OH. Kathy was born on May 18, 1938 in Waterbury, Connecticut. Kathy worked as a flight attendant with United Airlines for six years, and during that time explored the world. She even met Bob Hope. While based in Denver, Colorado, she met her future husband, Jim Nelson, a ski instructor at Winter Park. Kathy married Jim in 1965 and she eventually became a certified ski instructor. Kathy and Jim bought land from Devil’s Thumb Ranch and worked together to build their home from the ground up. Kathy made life-long friends during her 26 years at the ski area and while living in Fraser. Kathy and Jim were also proprietors of Nelson Fly and Tackle in located Tabernash, Colorado. Kathy was an avid outdoors person, a lover of horses and dogs of all sorts, hiking, biking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing all around the Fraser Valley. She also went camping along the North Platte as Jim fished and she enjoyed a good book. Kathy was a wonderful cook and baker, always happy to share with friends. She was a parishioner at the Saint Bernard of Montjoux Catholic Church in Fraser and was an active member of the Fraser River Valley Lions Club. Kathy’s friends and family will remember her as brutally frank, loving, caring and kind. She was known for her willingness to lend a hand, prepare a meal, or share a glass of wine. A funeral service will be scheduled in the future at St. Bernard’s Church in Fraser Colorado. No known date due to Coronavirus. At that time, all are welcome to attend and celebrate her life. In lieu flowers, please consider donating to the Fraser River Valley Lions Club.