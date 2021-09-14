Obituary: Kenneth (Kenn) Johnson
Johnson
September 3, 2021
Kenneth (Kenn) Johnson, formerly of Grand Lake, passed away on September 3rd in Highlands Ranch, CO. He and his wife, Muriel, owned a home in Grand Lake for 35 years and were long time volunteers at Rocky Mountain National Park. A memorial service will be held at St. Philip Lutheran Church, 7651 So. Kendall Blvd., Littleton, CO at 2:30 PM on Thursday, September 23rd. The family asks that memorial gifts be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Colorado Chapter, 455 Sherman St., #500, Denver, CO 80203; St. Philip Lutheran Church, 7531 So. Kendall Blvd., Littleton, CO 80128; or Lord of The Valley Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 843, Granby, CO 80446. Obituary at Drinkwine Mortuary.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User