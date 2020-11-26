Obituary: Kristy Line

Kristy Line

September 4, 1975 – October 30, 2020

Grand County’s most courageous fighter is finally getting another chance to jam out with her good friend, Jerry Garcia. Kristy Line, a loving wife, daughter, sister, stepmother, dog-mother, and friend to all, passed away on October 30th, 2020 at the age of 45. After giving cancer the bird for eight strong years, our beautiful star is at peace, and her light shines on through all those lucky enough to have known her.

Growing up in Elmhurst, IL, Kristy loved watching the Bears try their hardest; but when the Bears faltered, she made up for it in fantasy football. Throughout her life, Kristy was a tour de force, always forging her own independent path. When it wasn’t just another hipster fad out of Boulder, teenage Kristy chose to become a vegetarian, a commitment driven by her lifelong love of animals. In high school, while most girls were stressing over their prom dresses, Kristy was listening to Grateful Dead and kicking butt on the tennis and basketball courts. At times her unconventionality was her greatest convention, and it drove her to make one of the hardest and most respectable decisions anyone could ever make: becoming a nurse. After graduating from Northern Illinois University, Kristy moved to Boulder where she began working at the Boulder Community Hospital; a job that just last month she celebrated her 20th anniversary of joining. Being in Boulder, Kristy fostered her love for the outdoors, mountain biking, skiing, and being with her doggies; and all the incredible adventures she created here and friends she met along the way led her to Grand County 12 years ago. It was here she faced her final crazy, and definitely most difficult journey yet: dating Scotti Smit. Soon she became a Ditch staple, shaking margs and serving smiles with her eventual husband. Together they, along with her stepsons, went on many more adventures from Lake Powell to camper trips down the West Coast; not one moment of life was wasted.

Kristy will always be remembered for her enduring fighting spirit and unwavering positivity. Even as her body waged war on itself, Kristy maintained her commitment to improving the lives of everyone around her, something she undoubtedly accomplished until the very end. Her infectious smile and loving nature will be sorely missed. Kristy is survived by her mother Heidi, father Darrell, sister Lisa, husband Scott, stepsons Keegan and Brayden, and countless friends and coworkers who were all family to Kristy. A celebration worthy of Kristy’s incredible life will tentatively take place this Spring in hopes of safer conditions.