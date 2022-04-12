Obituary: Larry Daake
September 12, 1958 – January 19, 2022
Larry L. Daake, age 63, of Granby, Colorado, passed away, Wednesday, January 19, 2022. A memorial service for Larry will be held on April 14, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney, NE. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later. Please visit http://www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.
