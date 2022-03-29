Obituary: Loree Johnson
– March 25, 2022
Loree Johnson, 92, entered heaven on March 25, 2022. She loved the Lord and faithfully served Him. Born on August 30, 1929, in Omaha, Nebraska. She spent her teen years in Denver, married Tom Johnson, and the couple moved to Granby in 1950 and later to Kremmling. She worked and volunteered in many places in Grand County. Her hobbies included artwork and writing.
She is survived by 3 daughters, 1 son, 9 grandchildren, 22 Great-grandchildren, and 6 Great-great-grandchildren.
Her memorial will be held on Friday, April 1st, 2022, at 10:00 am at the Gore Range Baptist Church, 1117 Jackson Ave, Kremmling, CO.
