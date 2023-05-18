Obituary: Louis Richard “Dick” Stengel

Louis Richard "Dick" Stengel

Provided Photo

June 10, 1932 – March 30, 2023

Louis Richard “Dick” Stengel, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Middle Park Health Center, Kremmling, Colorado. He was born on June 10, 1932 in Boulder, Colorado to Marguerite Mary and Louis Andrew Stengel. Dick grew up on the historic Stengel family farm in Boulder County, Colorado. He graduated high school and married the love of his life, Mary Margaret “Peg” Lee in 1950. Together they raised five children and retired to their mountain home on Gore Pass (Old Park), CO. Dick became somewhat of a legend in the community as he was a ‘Jack of All Trades’ and through his company, Custom Fabrication, designed and built many steel handrails, etc. and custom cabinets and furniture for the surrounding neighbors’ cabins. There was seldom a time when a neighbor would bring some broken item (vehicles, tools & equipment, etc.) that Dick could not repair. Dick could work in all modalities-carpentry, welding, and auto mechanics and loved to share his knowledge and skills with anyone interested. Dick spent many years working with the National Park Service in removing the beetle killed pine trees on forest land. His kids would tease him by saying “when he grew up, he was going to be a lumberjack”. Dick made good use of the timber by milling the wood on property and then using that wood in his carpentry projects. During their 63 years of marriage, Dick and his wife spent many years traveling all over the US in their customized motorhome (he demolished the interior and extended the chassis and built the interior all back again in the configuration that worked for them). He loved ‘4’wheeling’ – following off road trails in his Jeep, as well as camping and fishing while enjoying the beauty of the Colorado mountains.

Dick is survived by his children, Peggy Barnett of Mohave Valley, Arizona; Judy (Norm) Marsh of Windsor, Colorado; Donald (Vickie) Stengel of Dacono, Colorado; Marlene Stengel of Anchorage, Alaska; and, Lori (Randy) Page of Longmont, Colorado; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, parents and sister Barbara King.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life in June, details will be forthcoming.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests tax-deductible donations be sent to Troublesome Horse Rescue, PO Box 1621, Kremmling, CO 80459; or the American Heart Association.