Obituary: Lynn (Marilyn) McNab Cox

February 24, 2023

We are sad to announce that Lynn (Marilyn) McNab Cox passed away peacefully at her home on February 24th, 2023. Lynn had been a resident of Grand Lake since 1972. During her life in Grand Lake, she owned and managed the Grand Lake Marina boat rental business. She also provided bookkeeping and property management services to RE/MAX Resorts of Grand County. Lynn was born in Cleveland Ohio. Her family moved to Dallas Texas when her father decided to expand the Bruce-MacBeth steam engine company). Lynn attended college at the University of Texas in Arlington where she excelled on the school rifle team. After marrying Clifford Mac Cox in 1958 Lynn moved to Hawaii in 1962 with her husband Mac and their daughter Cathy. This was quite the adventure as Mac took a new position to oversee the Loves Bakery acquisition only a few years after Hawaii became a US state. Shortly after settling in Hawaii their son Kevin Mac Cox was born. Lynn and her family lived on Oahu for ten years where Lynn raised her children and worked as a bookkeeper for the Lattice Drywall Company. The family then left the shores of Oahu in 1972 and moved to the alpine community of Grand Lake, Colorado. Mac and Lynn bought Grand Lake Marina Boat Service and Beach Rentals. Lynn and Mac were active members of the Grand Lake Yacht Club for years. Lynn worked at the Marina for years and then built a successful property management company at RE/MAX. She retired from Property Management in 2014. Lynn touched many lives with her kindness, wicked sense of humor and quick wit. She spent 30 years helping people find homes to live and vacation in, helping to build the Grand Lake community one family at a time. She was a fantastic ambassador for Grand Lake and the surrounding area and a wonderful Mom, Sister, Granny and Friend.

Lynn is survived by son Kevin Cox and daughter-in-law Andrea, daughter Cathy Cox Tarr and son-in-law Chris Tarr, grandchildren; Thomas Campbell, Crawford Campbell, Allaura Cox and Christopher Cox, Jason Tarr and Kai Tarr. She was preceded in death by her sisters Ruth Schindler and Dorothy Gimarc.

Lynn will be missed. A memorial will be held for Lynn this summer. A date and time to be announced. If you would like to honor Lynn, please send a donation to Grand County Pet Pals at https://gcpetpals.org/donate-today/ .