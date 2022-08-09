Obituary: Marjorie Baer

Marjorie Baer

January 12, 1933 – August 4, 2022

August 4, 2022

Marjorie Blashek Baer died peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after living a beautiful, active, and caring life. She was 89 years old.

Born in Columbus, Ohio on January 12, 1933 to Robert and Lillian Blashek, Margie attended Tufts University and Miami of Ohio University. She married the love of her life, James “Jimmie” Baer (z”l), in 1953 and they raised their sons, Rick and Ron, in South Bend, Indiana. While in Indiana, Margie was president of the Temple Beth El sisterhood.

Margie and Jimmie moved to South Florida in 1976 and quickly became pillars of the local Jewish and business communities. Working alongside Jimmie, Margie was instrumental in the formation of many of the Jewish institutions that serve South Palm Beach County to this day. The first campus of the South Palm Beach County Jewish Federation was named in their honor, and Margie served as the first chair of the women’s division. In 1982, Margie brought the Lion of Judah program to South Palm Beach County, used the platform to bring hundreds of women into the practice of Jewish philanthropy, and was one of the first women to endow an annual Lion of Judah gift. Margie also served with honor on the board of the Federation and was dedicated to Temple Beth El in Boca Raton. Margie and Jimmie were profoundly invested in the success of the State of Israel, where their philanthropy included founding an early learning center in Kfar Saba, supporting Ben Gurion University of the Negev, and leading numerous mission trips. Their belief in supporting new leaders led them to create the James & Marjorie Baer Young Leadership Award.

From the mid-1980s on, Margie and Jimmie spent substantial portions of each year in Colorado, where their beloved ranch, “Baer Country,” was often filled with the noise and laughter of their children and grandchildren. Her Colorado days were filled with commitment to the Grand County HIstorical Association and the Pole Creek Ladies Golf division. She consummated her belief in land preservation by placing her property in the Colorado Headwaters Land Trust, thereby preserving “Baer Country” for generations to come. She was known throughout the mountains for her bright, warm smile.

Margie was always impeccably dressed, whether in a St. John suit at a Boca Raton luncheon or a fancy cowgirl belt buckle astride her horse. She hated cooking, but loved eating; threw a great party and set a perfect table; insisted on good behavior and generosity towards others; found humor even when she was the subject of jokes; and took immense pride in her family’s accomplishments. Born of the era when a woman’s primary role was to support her husband, Margie often let Jimmie take the spotlight but exuded a firm confidence behind the scenes that none of their work would have been accomplished without her. Although a diminutive 5’1”, she was overshadowed by no one.

Margie is survived by her children Rick Baer and Ron and Marna Baer; her grandchildren Lauren Baer and Emily Meyers, Matthew Baer and Lesley Klein, David and Emma Baer, Aly Baer and Raul Marquez, and Steven and Andrea Baer; and eleven great-grandchildren.

The memorial service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Marjorie’s memory be made either to the Marjorie Baer Lion of Judah Endowment Fund ( online at jewishpb.org/marjoriebaertribute or by mail to Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, 1 Harvard Circle, Suite 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33409) or to the Colorado Headwaters Land Trust (online at https://www.coloradoheadwaterslandtrust.org/donate or by mail to PO Box 1938, Granby, CO 80446).