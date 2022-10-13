Obituary: Mark Current
December 12, 1975 – August 31, 2022
On August 31st our beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend passed away. Mark was involved in a single car accident following a seizure in Eureka Springs, Arkansas – one of the most healing and beautiful places on earth. Mark had moved there in June and was actively trying to establish himself in the community – working for the City’s Parks and Rec department. He loved where he was and what he was doing – with big hopes for the future. We are heartbroken to lose such a precious soul, but we know he is resting in peace.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Grand Lake on October 29th at 4:00 p.m. at the Daven Haven.
Mark’s greatest joys in life came from, camping, fishing, boating, cooking and spending time with family and friends. In honor of him, we hope to share this Celebration with many of the people whose lives he touched. We look forward to the comfort and healing we will all feel as we share stories and say goodbye together.
