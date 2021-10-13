Obituary: Matthew William Roark
– September 28, 2021
Matthew William Roark Passed away on September 28, 2021. Matt was an avid Mary Jane Skier and a past coach for the Winter Park Freestyle Ski Team. There will be a Celebration of Life for Matt at the Denver Botanic Gardens at 1007 York Street, Denver, on Sunday, October 17th from 10 am to 2 pm. His Obituary is posted on the Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary website at: Obituaries/CFCS Colorado.
