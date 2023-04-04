Obituary: Maxene Marjorie Leonard

Maxene Marjorie Leonard

Provided Photo

December 9, 1922 – March 22, 2023

Maxene M. (Curry) Leonard was born on Dec. 9, 1922, to Alfred Elbert Curry and Wilma LaVaughn (Smith) Curry north of Yuma, Colorado. They homesteaded on a ranch south of Yuma for 5 years then moved into the town of Yuma. Maxene attended school in Yuma from 1st grade through 6th grade. She was in 2nd grade for 2 years because she loved her 2nd grade teacher so much.

In 1935, Maxene’s parents and her sister Elaine moved to Denver. She attended Gove and Morey Junior High School and Denver East High School but did not graduate. A young man by the name of Edward (Buster) Selle entered her life and they were married on Jan. 11, 1941. This marriage was blessed with 3 children; Robert Lynn Selle, Denise Marie (Pompili) Selle and Barbara Ann (Dwyer) Selle.

Buster and Maxene separated in Nov. of 1959. Maxene and her 3 children moved to Arvada, Colorado. She married Gene Brackeen. This marriage was blessed with one son, Jimmy (Brackeen) Leonard. They moved to the South Blue River Ranch between Dillion and Kremmling, Colorado.

Maxene and her 4 kids moved to Tabernash, Colorado in Sept. of 1961 where Maxene managed Chap’s Cafe, Bar and Hotel. Six months later they moved to Fraser, Colorado and it was a good thing as Chap’s burned down a few months after they moved. Maxene worked as a cook in the ski lodges of Winter Park and the Devil’s Thumb Ranch to support her children.

On April 7, 1965, Maxene married James (Jim) Matthew Leonard. To this marriage Maxene added Jim’s adopted son Bert Leonard to her brood of kids and Jim adopted Jimmy. Jim and Maxene were married for 25 years. Jim passed away on March 2, 1991.

Maxene moved from Fraser to the north Denver area where she met Herbert (Herb) B. Nicholls. They were married on Sept. 13, 1997. Through this marriage, Maxene inherited another daughter, Carol Brink. Herb passed away on March 31, 2009. In March of 2019, Maxene moved to Pueblo to be closer to her daughter Barbara.

Maxene took great pride in her children and the fact that they all graduated from high school. She was proud to be a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader, business owner of a fabric shop (1979 -1992), a charter member of a new church (Fraser Valley Baptist), a church board member for 20 years at Holiday Hills Community Church, and the Silver Queen for the Colorado State Fair.

Maxene left her beloved 6 children, 18 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren to take her place in heaven. A memorial service will be held on April 1, 2023, at the Church of Christ in Pueblo. Interment will be April 8, 2023, at the Fraser Valley Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Westview Boys Home, 120 W Broadway St, Hollis, OK, 73550.