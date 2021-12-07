Obituary: Merrill “Rich” Miller
– November 29, 2021
Merrill “Rich” Miller of Fraser Colorado passed away quietly on November 29, 2021 in Englewood, Colorado. He is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Tim, and David (Sarah); five grandchildren, Taylor, Paige, Aaron, Haley, and Quinn, and two brothers, Jim, and Jerry. In addition, he is survived by two great grandchildren, and five nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one niece.
Memorial Services will be held on December 11, 2021 at 2pm at the Church of Eternal Hills in Tabernash Colorado.
Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Eternal Hills in Tabernash, or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
