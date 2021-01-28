Obituary: Michael Hill

Michael Hill

Provided Photo

Michael Hill

June 16, 1952 – November 24, 2020

Michael Clinton Hill

June 16, 1952 – November 24, 2020.

Mike was the eldest of 4, growing up in Arvada, Colorado. Mike joined the Army at 18. During his lifetime, his service spanned 28 years between the Army, Army Reserves and the National Guard. Mike was always happiest when he was in some far away land, whether working overseas as a civilian on a military base, or on R&R in Belize, the Philippines, or in Ukraine with his sweetheart.

Mike was an excellent mechanic and often worked on Humvees and other specialty military vehicles. He was very respected and loved by his co-workers and crew. He is remembered as a gentle soul who was very kind hearted, generous, hardworking and caring and had a very unique sense of humor. He would go out of his way to make someone laugh or to pull off the ultimate prank.

Beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, he will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Mike is survived by his parents; Clinton Hill of Granby, CO; Jean Nichols of Durango, CO; his siblings; Cheryl Pitman (Joe) of Durango, CO; Steve Hill of Carson City, NV; Tammy Innes of Hayden, CO; Mike Hill (Suzanne) of Brookshire, TX; Carol Hill of Gresham, OR; Vonda Pattee of Nampa, ID; Nieces and Nephews; Melissa Busse of Eastland TX; Brittany Grimes (Adam) of Steamboat Springs, CO; Paul Innes (Val) of San Luis Obispo, CA: and many great nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; Harold and Bertha Hill, Grandfather; Cecil Martin: Grandmother; Freda Stewart and step grandfather, Vern Stewart; step father; Richard Nichols; step brother; Bruce Nichols.

A private, family service will be held later this year. Mike will be laid to rest at the Hill family cemetery in Granby, Colorado.