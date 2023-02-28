Obituary: Michael John Smith
November 7, 1947 – February 15, 2023
Michael was a Navy a veteran and honored to be a member of the Grand County American Legion.
Best known as “The General”, Michael was a founding member of the Colorado Rangers — participating in parades, shootouts and western skits for many years.
Michael supported his family as a log home builder with Grand Lake Log Homes and recently retired to Bernalillo, New Mexico.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Walton-Smith, son Sean Martino, and siblings George Smith, Judy Smith, and Rosie O’Hara.
Completely one of a kind, Michael beat the odds and lived to be 75. Happy Trails, General.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.