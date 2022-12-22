Obituary: Nancy Lavington

Nancy Lavington

Provided Photo

April 8, 1934 – December 18, 2022

Nancy Stephann Lavington. Our dearest loving mother passed into heaven on December 18, to meet Bob, Craig and her many dear friends who passed before. Nancy endured a long battle with ovarian cancer to witness the joys of her great grandchildren. Nancy frequently spoke of her life blessed with wonderful family and so many dear friends.

Nancy grew up in Denver, only daughter of Harold and Elizabeth Babcock. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1952 and went on to Colorado State University.

Nancy met the love of her life, Bob Lavington, at CSU. Nancy cut short her Home Economics degree when she and Bob married to start a family. Nancy preferred hands-on experiences and children were Nancy’s desire. She and Bob raised 5 children with bountiful love, attention, and moments of heartache.

Nancy loved sharing and adventure. Nancy spent most of her childhood summers in Grand Lake. She shared her parents’ wonderful Grand Lake home and the outdoors with her own children and their friends. Nancy had deep roots in Grand Lake from her teenage days as a salesclerk at Humphrey’s Gift Store. Later, cleaning houses for Clyde Eslick, Dining Room hostess at Daven Haven for Lester Piper and Tom and Betty Sowell, Dining Room hostess and Gift Shop wiz at Grand Lake Lodge with Sue James, Bob Scott and many more. Nancy was also active for a time with the Grand County DAR and served as Docent at the Kaufman House Museum where she loved recounting the town’s history. Nancy was also a long-time member of the Grand Lake Yacht Club. Nancy cherished sitting on her front porch with her family and neighbors, the Howey and Dickenson clans, telling stories of the lake while taking in the view of Baldy. She always believed Grand Lake was her castle.

Nancy relished learning, was always curious and never shy to ask how or why. Nancy took much pleasure in Bob’s geology tutoring throughout their 60 plus years of love and travel. She spoke fondly of her world travels to Kazakhstan, Peru, and the Ukraine. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, seeing them blossom from babies to adults. She was enamored with her great grandchildren and marveled in their presence. Nancy loved babies.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Bob and young son Craig. Our sincerest appreciation goes out to Namaste Hospice of Grand County and Denver for all their attention and devotional care.