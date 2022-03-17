Obituary: Nancy Stuart

Nancy Stuart

Provided Photo

October 13, 1949 – March 10, 2022

Nancy Stuart, 72, of Granby, passed away on March 10, 2022 surrounded by family.

Nancy (Nana) was born in Grand County on October 13, 1949, to the late Edgar and Edna Peterson. She was the little sister to her two brothers Bill and Tom. Growing up in Hot Sulphur Springs she was a tomboy who became a State Champion Skier and HSS Days Queen. Nan graduated from Middle Park High School in 1967 and married the love of her life, Paul Stuart the very same year. They grew up together in Grand County and were inseparable throughout their adult life, being very active in the community. Nan graciously touched and influenced so many people. She welcomed others into her ‘family’ with an open heart, and quite often, a delicious, home-cooked meal.

Nan had a wide range of occupations: Butcher with her Father in Law Ernie, she created beautiful things as a florist, Appliance Salesman at Gambles for Casey Farrell, RJ Liquor for Bob and Jo Anderson then was elected to being a Grand County Commissioner for 8 years where she loved serving the people of Grand County. Her true passion was being a Mom to her five kids and all her pets, and a Nana to her grand children and great grand children.

Her love of travel took her around the world, where she had the opportunity to learn about different cultures and traditions. Nan enjoyed the mountains and the outdoors. She spent the majority of her days in her yard enjoying her love of gardening, feeding birds and taking care of animals.

Nan is survived by her husband, Paul Stuart; her children, Dawn, Nicci and Brian. Son in law KC. Her Grandchildren, Eron, Baile, Skylar, Champ, Mia, Serena and Annika. Her Great Grandchildren Nathan and Kace. Her brother, Tom. Nan is now in the arms of her two children, Kris and Erin along with her Grandson, Dominic who preceded her in death.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Middle Park High School located at 765 N. Second St, Granby, Colorado 80446, on April 2, 2022 at 1:00pm. Nan loved Tie Dye, So if you have it…wear it!!