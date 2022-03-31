Obituary: Nona Tyler

December 26, 1929 – October 5, 2021

Nona Henderson Tyler, 91, of Loveland died peacefully at her residence on October 5, 2021.

Nona was born in Fowler California on December 26, 1929 and was the only child of Ruthvan and Pearl Henderson. She lived and attended school in Coalinga California until she was 18. Whereupon her parents took her on a great adventure moving to Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia in 1948, where her father worked for ARAMCO. She met her future husband, Louis Tyler, there and they married in Beruit, Lebanon in 1949. They lived in Ras Tanura raising their five children until 1964, when they decided to move the whole family back to the US, rather than send the children to boarding school, as the ARAMCO schooling ended at 8th grade.

After taking an extended road trip across the country to select a place to live, they settled in Boulder Colorado. They lived there until 1979 when all their children had graduated from High School. They then returned to work for ARAMCO in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia for another 7 years before retiring to Winter Park Colorado.

Nona in her early years Nona was an avid tennis player. She also loved traveling and visited many countries in the world. In her later years went to out of the way places like Lapland, the Silk Road countries and Himalayan hideaways.

She loved her dogs, particularly dachshunds and was a veterinarian’s assistant for a number of years.

Nona is survived by her five children; Ross Tyler, Bruce Tyler, Gail Moore, Wayne Tyler and Jill Litchfield; eleven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Louis Tyler and her parents R. Miller and Pearl Henderson.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Berthoud First Presbyterian Church on July 30, 2022 at 10:30am.