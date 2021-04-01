Obituary: Norman Joseph Nabhan Jr.

Norman Joseph Nabhan Jr.

Provided Photo

Norman Joseph

Nabhan Jr.

October 6, 1972 – September 20, 2020

On Sunday, September 20, 2020 Norman Joseph Nabhan, Joe, loving father of two children passed away at the age of 47 in Macon, GA. Joe was born on October 6, 1972 in El Paso, Texas to Joe and Susan (Teague) Nabhan. He married Lizbeth Lemley and they raised two children, Noah and Lainey.

Joe Nabhan was a noted professional in the GIS industry. His career has spanned public and private sector including government, utilities, cartography and the ski industry. Most recently, Joe’s work at Macon-Bibb County Government received numerous awards and Joe personally received the 2019 Spirit of Georgia GMIS Award. Additionally, he helped develop and managed a 2-way radio-based location and tracking system used by Winter Park Resort’s Ski Patrol and Search and Rescue teams. During his career, Joe brought a unique combination of technical proficiency, originality, and innovation to the GIS community.

If you knew Joe, you would often see him in a plaid shirt and jeans with a smile that lit up his entire face and whatever room he was in. His friendly nature and goofy “dad” jokes endeared him to his friends and family. Joe was an avid snowboarder and enjoyed spending winter days with his family on the slopes of Winter Park Resort. In the summer he could often be found kayaking or boating on the lake. Joe was a talented guitarist with the ability to play anything by ear. He was known for entertaining at family gatherings with classical acoustic guitar and jamming with friends and his son for hours on end with his electric guitar. He passed his talent and love of music on to his son Noah and his love of astronomy and photography on to his daughter Lainey. He was so very proud of his children and took every opportunity to share updates on what they were up to with friends, family and anyone who would listen. Uncle Joe was treasured by his many nieces and nephews and was often the ringleader behind many of their crazy adventures. Joe is loved deeply and will be greatly missed by all.

Joe was welcomed in heaven by his brother, Robert Nabhan, father-in-law Allan Lemley, grandparents James and Mathilda Nabhan, Guy and Freda Teague and George and Elizabeth Harty. He is survived by his children Noah and Lainey Nabhan and their mother Lizbeth Lemley, parents Joe and Susan Nabhan and siblings Michelle Jabor, Brian Nabhan, Elizabeth Galvan and Sarah Nabhan as well as many nieces and nephews and members of the Lemley family.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 5375 Montoya Dr. El Paso, TX 79932 at two o’clock in the afternoon. Live stream information will be posted on the Facebook Memorial Page for Joe Nabhan. Please become a member of the group so that you will receive updated information. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in his name.