Obituary: Oliver “Bud” Wilson
Wilson
September 5, 1930 – July 9, 2020
Oliver “Bud” Wilson, long time grand county resident, passed away peacefully at his home home in Arizona on 7/9/2020 after a battle with dementia mixed with old age. Bud lived a very full life and experienced many of life’s rewards. He is preceded in death by his wife and two brothers. He is survived by his two children, two granddaughters (who were the loves of his life), and four great grandchildren. He will be missed greatly. A very small private memorial will be held in Granby on 9/12/2020. Please email BudWilsonService2020@gmail.com to find out more details about his service.
