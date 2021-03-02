Obituary: Pamela Pedersen
Pedersen
May 4, 1944 – February 21, 2021
Pam Pedersen, a long-time resident of Granby and Fraser, passed away peacefully on Sunday February 21, 2021 surrounded by loved ones.
Born in 1944 in Denver, CO, to parents Paul and Evelyn Pratt, Pam graduated from Middle Park High School in 1962.
She married Harlan “Pete” Pedersen and soon welcomed son Stacy, and daughters Denise and Laura “Lolo” to complete their fun-loving family. Pam helped Pete run their family business High Country Construction for many years.
She was loved by all who met her and will be fondly remembered as a mom and friend to everyone.
Pam is survived by her brother Ted Pratt and sister Judy Pratt and her children, son Stacy and daughter-in-law Pam Pedersen and daughters Denise Pedersen and Laura Lockie as well as many grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Quincey, Hailley, Blake, Paityn, Tabitha, Tyler, Katie, Hannah, Sara, Parker, Mike and great grandson Daxton.
A celebration of life will be scheduled this summer in Granby, CO when we can gather together safely.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User