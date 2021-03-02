Obituary: Pamela Pedersen

Pamela Pedersen

Pamela

Pedersen

May 4, 1944 – February 21, 2021

Pam Pedersen, a long-time resident of Granby and Fraser, passed away peacefully on Sunday February 21, 2021 surrounded by loved ones.

Born in 1944 in Denver, CO, to parents Paul and Evelyn Pratt, Pam graduated from Middle Park High School in 1962.

She married Harlan “Pete” Pedersen and soon welcomed son Stacy, and daughters Denise and Laura “Lolo” to complete their fun-loving family. Pam helped Pete run their family business High Country Construction for many years.

She was loved by all who met her and will be fondly remembered as a mom and friend to everyone.

Pam is survived by her brother Ted Pratt and sister Judy Pratt and her children, son Stacy and daughter-in-law Pam Pedersen and daughters Denise Pedersen and Laura Lockie as well as many grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Quincey, Hailley, Blake, Paityn, Tabitha, Tyler, Katie, Hannah, Sara, Parker, Mike and great grandson Daxton.

A celebration of life will be scheduled this summer in Granby, CO when we can gather together safely.