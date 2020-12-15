Obituary: Parker John Seemann
Seemann
November 5, 1994 – November 22, 2020
Parker John Seemann passed away November 22, 2020; Born in Denver on November 5, 1994 to Sue and Chris. Parker was a much loved older brother to Nikolaus and Kolby. Parker was incredibly gifted as shown in his artwork, photography and love of music. He loved the outdoors including hiking, skiing, surfing and skateboarding. A celebration of his life will be held this summer.
For those who wish to remember Parker through donation, we invite you to make gifts in his honor to The Parker Seemann Memorial fund at The Grand Foundation: https://grandfoundation.com/Give#parkerseemannmemorialfund Grants and/or scholarships will be given in the areas of recreation, skiing, mental health and addiction support.
