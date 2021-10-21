Obituary: Patricia Raney

Patricia Raney

Provided Photo

March 10, 1944 – September 27, 2021

Patricia Davis Raney, born on March 10, 1944, in Marin County, CA died suddenly in Denver on September 27, 2021. Pat grew up in Keokuk, Iowa, excelling in school, horseback riding and swimming. She had many friends and was elected to numerous leadership positions in high school. She graduated from Carleton College, Goucher College and the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Pat married her sweetheart, John Raney, who had moved to Keokuk and swept her off her feet. They were married on August 12, 1967. Together they moved throughout the country, including Dallas, San Francisco, St Louis, and followed their loves of nature, lakes and wide-open spaces and beautiful sunsets ending in Grand Lake, CO in 1996.

In every location, Pat prioritized her family, John and her children, Joseph and Jane, above all else as she pursued her own interests in art, stained glass, ceramics, calligraphy, watercolors, history, photography and nature.

In Rhinelander, WI, she championed the Children’s Arts programs, fostering storytelling, plays and crafts. Ahead of her time, she taught computer skills to elementary school children and to adults at Nicolet College. Later in Colorado Springs, she created educational installations at the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve and volunteered with the Art in the Park project sponsored by the Kennedy Center.

After moving to Grand Lake, Pat became immersed in preserving the culture and history of Grand Lake, an interest that culminated in the co-authoring of Rocky Mountain Rustic book that defined the Rocky Mountain Rustic style. She was a consummate fundraiser for the Grand County Library District as the founder of the annual gala, Top of the Rockies, and was instrumental in the final design of the Juniper Library in Grand Lake, which incorporates the Rocky Mountain Rustic style. She created posters of the boat houses and cabin names in Grand Lake and led walking tours of Grand Lake, promoting its history and charm. As an early adopter of technology, she designed websites for numerous businesses and organizations in Grand County. During this time, she also taught four different design classes at the Art Institute of Colorado in Denver.

Pat was a Renaissance woman, reinventing herself many times over. She was a creative artist, loving her family, nature, friends, art, and nature.

Pat is survived by her husband of 54 years, John Raney, her children Joseph of Lakewood and Jane Kelly (Luke) of Denver. She will be remembered as a mother, grandmother, sister and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.

To honor Pat’s life of dedication to Rocky Mountain rustic architecture and her lifelong love of learning, please consider donating to the Grand County Library Foundation, P.O. Box 1050, Granby, CO 80446 in Pat’s name, designating the Juniper Library or visit coloradogives.org/GrandCountyLibraryFoundation.