Obituary: Paul Alan Stotts

June 30, 1943 – July 9, 2021

Paul Alan Stotts, 78, of Dallas, TX, peacefully passed away in his sleep on July 9, 2021, at his cabin in Grand Lake, CO. Born to Paul and Joyce (Bleck) Stotts in Fort Worth, TX, June 30, 1943, he loved spending time in the Rocky Mountains ever since he was introduced to their grandeur as a child.

Paul graduated from Highland Park High School in Dallas, where he excelled as a varsity letterman in tennis. He attended Davidson College in Davidson, NC, a school that he loved deeply, and an experience augmented by his brothers at Phi Delta Theta. Graduating from Davidson with an AB cum laude in Economics, Phi Beta Kappa, he then earned his MBA from the Harvard Business School in Cambridge, MA.

He began his investment career as a portfolio associate with Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, IL, before co-founding Hotchkiss Associates, an investment counseling firm for individuals and closely held corporations. After returning to Dallas, he was a senior executive with Republic National Bank, then NationsBank, for 18 years, ultimately serving in leadership roles in the Global Finance Division. Paul then founded The Stotts Group, where he was an investment advisor to individuals, families and privately owned companies. He forged trusted, personal relationships with clients and their families which provided him with immense satisfaction and he took pride in providing exceptional, personalized care.

He was a devoted member of Highland Park Presbyterian Church and served on the Board of the Dallas Summer Musicals for several years. He could often be found playing golf at the Dallas Country Club, fly fishing in Colorado rivers, working on crossword puzzles or spending time with his grandchildren, who affectionately called him Grandpa Walrus. A loyal Chicago Cubs fan, he knew that an afternoon spent with family at Wrigley Field or Sloan Park was a day well spent.

He is survived by his sister, Jane Stotts of Cincinnati, OH; his son, Alan (Paige) of Salt Lake City, UT, and grandchildren, Hayden and Erin; his son Glenn (Sarah) of Austin, TX and grandchildren, William and Alyce as well as numerous friends near and far. He is loved and will be missed.

A worship service to celebrate Paul’s life will be announced at a future date. Memorials may be made to Highland Park Presbyterian Church, Davidson College or a charity of your choice.