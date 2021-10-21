Obituary: Paul MacDonald

July 26, 1945 – October 16, 2021

Paul Thomas MacDonald rode off into the sunset on Oct 16th 2021 surrounded by his loved ones, two children Marily Melis and Reuel MacDonald and Tricia McDowell in Longmont, Colorado. Born in Denver Co, on July 26th, 1945 to Joe and Kath MacDonald.

A graduate of Thomas Jefferson High in Denver and dabbled in college at the University of Western Colorado where he skied more then he went to class. Paul grew up wrangle horses for the Holzworth’s and working in his family’s restaurant The Holiday Pancake House. A fan of waterskiing he found his way to Cypress Gardens in Florida to teach water skiing and explore the coast. Soon there after he headed south to New Zealand with his buddy Dick Samuelson.

Tricia from the outback happened to be working at the same resort and it wasn’t before long he had her riding on the back of his motorcycle. They spent 5 years in Australia working on pipelines, hunting roo’s and waterskiing the Darling river. Finally the two of them had to go see “his side of the world” and they landed in the Fraser Valley in the middle of winter. Tricia quickly learned the ways of the mountains and Paul brought his rugby skills to the valley – playing for the Fraser Valley Hooligans.

The Cook Ranch cabin on Hwy 34 (which barely survived the fire) was home to the family for over 25 years. Sky Crane Ltd thrived and Paul, the ever hardworking father continued to provide. He served as a volunteer fire fighter for the Granby Fire Department for over 20 years. Enjoying pack trips into the Troublesome, cribbage games, horseshoes, cruising the lakes in his Mastercraft and watching his kids play sports gave him joy.

Always witty and captivating; be it watching his sons baseball game from his perch hanging from the boom in the sky or walking his daughter down the isle with a shotgun over his shoulder. Paul liked to get a rise outta people and always made you smile. Becoming a Grandfather to little Ms Arlen his darlin sure tickled him and his love for his dogs ran just as deep.

All his adventures and old age caught up with O‘Mac – his mind and his body just called it quits. He is survived by his sister Sue Lehigh (Ed) of Denver, sister DeeDee Ingram (Larry) of Arizona and brother John MacDonald (Cathy) of California. His dear buddies Steve Herbst, Paul Thebus (Bulldoggy), Ann Olson, Dick Himes, Dick and Cathy Samuelson, Rod Moore, Dave Patner, Hoppe and Cindy Southway and numerous nieces and nephews all over the world.

The family invites family and friends to the Daven Haven on Oct 29th 2pm to pay tribute to this local legend. Beginning with a riderless horse procession over the Rainbow Bridge followed by a reception.