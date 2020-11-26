Obituary: Phil Pankey

Phil Pankey

Provided Photo

June 23, 1929 – September 14, 2020

Phillip Lowden Pankey, long time Colorado resident and State Representative passed away peacefully in his home in Manzanillo, MX at the age of 91. He was born in Harrisburg, IL near Pankeyville; after 3 years at Southern Illinois University, he moved to Colorado in 1950 to complete his education at the University of Colorado. He met Ginny Verploeg at CU and they married in 1953. Ginny preceded him in death in 1994.

He served in the Navy from 1953-1958 and as Lieutenant Commander in the Naval Reserve until 1977.

In 1956 Phil founded the Medical Administration Co. and served as president until 1984.

Phil was devoted to his Colorado community and served as Littleton State Representative from 1982 to 1998. He held numerous leadership roles in the state Republican Party and twice served as a delegate to the Republican National Convention. He was a key founder of the influential High-Country Conservatives in Grand County, CO and was well known as a true Patriot.

He was an active member in Rotary for over 60 years, attending Denver, Grand Lake and clubs around the world. He was also a member of the Central Presbyterian Church and the Denver Athletic Club.

Phil’s love for Colorado was demonstrated in his pursuit of many activities including snow skiing, water skiing, boating, river rafting, tennis, volleyball, and running. He completed 5 marathons and 16 Bolder Boulders. He had the great honor of carrying the Olympic Torch in June 1984.

In 2001 he married Sharon Hull, and together they built a home in Grand Lake, CO and enjoyed their beach home in Manzanillo. They continued their love for adventure; Phil visited all 50 states and 54 countries.

Phil was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather with a vibrant love for life, family, friends and country. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife Sharon and her family; his daughter Jill (husband Scott Scheer), his son Ralph (wife Susan) and granddaughter Victoria (Tori) Ginny.

Please consider the following memorial contribution in PHIL’s NAME to: LEADERSHIP CAMP: Scholarship for middle and High school students U.S. CONSTITUTION WEEK: G.L. Celebrates the signing of the Constitution like no other GRAND LAKE ROTARY FOUNDATION, PO BOX 723, Grand Lake, CO 80447 or organization of choice