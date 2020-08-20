Obituary: Philip McGinn
August 18, 2020
Mass of Christian Burial for 72 year old Philip McGinn of Denison, Iowa will be held 11 AM, Friday, August 21 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison, Iowa with visitation two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Denison, Iowa. He passed away Tuesday, August 18 at his home in Denison. The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
