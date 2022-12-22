Obituary: Phyllis M. Rowe

Phyllis M. Rowe

Provided Photo

– December 9, 2022

Phyllis M. Rowe, 92, of Fort Gratiot, died Friday, December 9, 2022 from long term cardiac issues.

She was born September 15, 1930. Phyllis and Al were married for 58 years before he died in 2008.

In 1975, Phyllis, Al with their son Bob opened up the Longbranch Restaurant in Granby, Colorado for a very successful 5 years before returning to Port Huron, Michigan. Mom was very proud of the fact she was known as Ms. Kitty and famous for her delicious strawberry pies.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Lynn Beals; two sons, Robert and Kenneth (Jan) Rowe; beloved niece, Lori Palombo; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin; her parents; son Thomas; son-in-law, Jim (Charlie) Beals; grandson Jim Beals Jr.; two sisters and a brother.

Services will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in St. Mary Catholic Church, Port Huron, MI.

Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Operation Smiles. For guestbook and information please visit karrersimpson.com