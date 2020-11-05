Obituary: Raymond Ray Carlton Hauschel

Raymond Ray Carlton Hauschel

Provided Photo

August 9, 1947 – October 19, 2020

Raymond “Ray” Carlton Hauschel, 73, was born on August 9, 1947 in Buenos Aires Argentina and passed away on October 19, 2020 in Grand Lake Colorado. Ray’s paths from Buenos Aires to Wisconsin, Chicago, Denver and Grand Lake, Colorado. In Denver he worked for more than 30 years for Z-Axis corporation, during which he traveled extensively. He retired in 2015 and came home to Grand Lake.

Ray cherished his wife Barbara Ahrens and loved his canine pal Osito, golf, and the Denver Nuggets, in no particular order. Ray was active in the Grand Lake rotary which was an outlet for his generosity and his good will.

Ray is survived by his wife Barbara of 34 years, step son Ashley Ahrens(Ellen Keane) and grandson Bridger Keane. Two sisters Claudia Miller, and Christine Hauschel.

Those wishing to honor Ray’s memory may donate to the Mountain Family Center, the Grand Foundation and the Grand Lake rotary foundation.