Obituary: Rebecca Nickoley

July 8, 1987 – February 18, 2022

Rebecca illuminated our lives with grace, beauty, humor, honesty, and courage during her short lifespan and we will never be the same. She taught us to look at the world through a lens of gratitude and adventure; choosing to always see the best in others, to be genuine, fierce-hearted, and loving. Despite her life-threatening autoimmune hepatitis and ulcerative colitis, she lived and loved deeply with perseverance and in the process, taught us what courage, hope, and faith really look like. You would have never known Rebecca was fighting multiple health issues because of her kind and gracious spirit.

A breathtaking picture of God-given loveliness, Rebecca reflected God’s light to all around her. She beamed with creativity, compassion, kindness, empathy, generosity, and gentleness. We came away wanting more and more of her in our lives and will be forever grateful for this cherished gift. Rebecca had so much love to give with an uncompromising, strong, and brave heart that nothing held her back. She inspired us…impacted us…and will always be remembered as a delightful treasure to this world.

“Becca” was born in Iron Mountain, Michigan and relocated to Colorado shortly after. Mostly growing up in the Loveland area, Rebecca loved figure skating and wanted to be either an Olympic athlete or a brain surgeon. She grew up very close with her brothers and cousins. Many of her fondest childhood memories were of their time living at Winding River Ranch and attending Grand Lake Elementary. Rebecca’s favorite activities (outside of hanging out with her husband) included floating the river with her pup, golfing, scuba diving, sand in her toes at the beach, hanging out on her deck in the summer, baking bread, eating delicious food, and most of all enjoying the company of people from all walks of life and getting to know them genuinely. Rebecca was a beautiful woman of faith in Jesus, devoted wife, and friend. Her strong personal relationship with Jesus impacted the choices she made daily.

Rebecca was an incredibly creative and talented artist and thoroughly enjoyed sharing her gorgeous creations through her small business, Ink by Rebecca in the Redstone/Carbondale region and beyond. Her favorite mediums were sharpie marker, pen and ink, digital watercolor, “fire art”, and her latest creative outlet, crochet. Also a beautiful writer, Rebecca was writing and illustrating her own children’s book series for publication. Rebecca’s favorite job was working as a paraprofessional for Carbondale Middle School. She loved working with students with special needs, and the lives she touched went far beyond her job description. Most recently Rebecca was the manager and events coordinator at The Homestead Bar and Grill at River Valley Ranch golf course and her impression will forever be felt by the owners, staff, and their loyal patrons and friends.

Rebecca cherished her life with Todd, her husband and soul mate, in their lovely Redstone home and time spent with her special pup, Clover. Many others blessed by Rebecca include her second family—the Boyles, best friend Rachael, and first grade teacher and adoptive mom Kathy Osborne. Rebecca’s other survivors include her parents Tom and Laura Akers, brothers, Jeremiah (Cristina) Akers and John (Andree) Akers, father-in-law Paul (Nancy) Nickoley, mother-in law Karen (Chip) Olson, brothers-in-law Scott (Amanda) Nickoley, and Karl (Taylor) Nickoley, and numerous extended family members including grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and niece/nephews.

A celebration of her life will commence at 2:00 pm, on Sunday, March 13 at The Orchard church in Carbondale. Please donate in her honor to the American Liver Foundation in lieu of flowers.