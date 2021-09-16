Obituary: Reyne A. Emerson

Reyne A. Emerson

Provided Photo

Reyne A.

Emerson

February 11, 1972 – September 9, 2021

Reyne A. Emerson passed away with her sister by her side on September 9, 2021 at the age of 49 in Granby, CO. Reyne was born on February 11, 1972 to Aileen and Howard Emerson in Cedar Rapids Iowa.

She graduated high school from Shellsburg High in Iowa. Following her high school graduation she moved to Colorado where she grew to love the outdoors and the Rocky Mountains. Reyne learned and loved the sport of snowmobiling in the winter and enjoyed hiking the beautiful peaks in the summertime. Anytime Reyne was hiking or doing anything outdoors you would always find her with Nazzie her dog right by her side. Nazzie was her best friend and was even by her side when she passed.

Reyne was a proud supporter of local business in Grand County Colorado, she often donated to the Mountain Family Center to help support those in the community that might be of need. She found her career as a painter for Thomas A. Mason Co Inc. and also enjoyed running a cleaning business.

Reyne was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Aileen. She is survived by her brothers Rod and Rick (Paula) and her sister Ronda as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of life will be held on September 25, 2021 at 2PM at Maverick’s Bar and Grill in Granby Colorado. To send condolences please send them to Ronda at 260 21st Ave Southwest Cedar Rapids, IA 52404.