Obituary: Richard (Dick) J. Lacouture

Richard (Dick) J. Lacouture August 26, 1951 – July 17, 2020

It is with great sorrow and sadness that we inform you that our husband, father, friend, and son Richard (Dick) J. Lacouture passed away at 68 years old on July 17, 2020, in Aurora, Colorado.

Dick was born in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 26th, 1951 to Jane and Arthur Lacouture. He was a self-described army brat; he went to nine schools in twelve years and landed for the third time in Colorado Springs for his final year of High School.

It was in Colorado where he attended university at Colorado School of Mines in Golden and graduated with high honors in 1973 with a degree in Chemical and Petroleum-Refining Engineering. He then attended Stanford Law School, earning his law degree in 1976. In 1980, Dick began dating the love of his life, Jackie. They were engaged in 1981 and married in 1982. In 1984 they had their first son, Matthew, and in 1989, their second son, JP.

Professionally, Dick began his career in private practice in water and energy law at Davis, Graham & Stubbs in Denver. And then, in 1981, began as in-house counsel for Mobil Oil. Across his 25 years with Mobil, and later ExxonMobil, he traveled the world and worked in Denver (International Minerals Group), Singapore (General Counsel Mobil Oil, Singapore), Burbank, CA (Regional Attorney Mobil Oil Corp.), Fairfax, VA (Senior Counsel, General Commercial), London (Senior Counsel, Major Transactions, Mobil Services Company), Miami (Region General Counsel-Latin America, ExxonMobil), and Tokyo (General Counsel ExxonMobil Yugen Kaisha). He retired in August 2006, returning to his beloved Colorado and living with his family in Grand Lake.

It was at this point that Dick began his volunteer career. He served as the president of Columbine Lake HOA, President of the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theater, and on the board of Grand Foundation. He also served as a business partner for both Never Summer Fitness in Grand Lake and Mountain Life Fitness in Granby with his wife, Jackie.

After retiring, Dick, a lifelong music-lover and guitarist, reconnected with his best friend, Tracy, and formed the musical duo, Full Circle. They performed all over Grand County for many years. In recent years, Dick also authored his first novel, “Spirits of the Lake,” which his family is in the process of publishing. Most of all, Dick spent his retirement (and life) taking care of and nurturing his family, perfecting his grilled salmon recipe, and spending vacations with his wife and two sons from New York City, to Santa Fe, to Hawaii. Next to his family life, nothing made him happier than sitting on his deck gazing at the Continental Divide and driving into Rocky Mountain National Park and hearing the bugling of the elk.

Dick is survived by his wife, Jacqueline A. Wright, his sons, Matthew Thomas Lacouture and Jonathan Paul Lacouture, his brother, Arthur Lacouture, and sister, Sue Lacouture. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theater (https://secure.givelively.org/donate/rocky-mountain-repertory-theatre/cabaret-2020-a-virtual-gala), the Grand Foundation (https://www.grandfoundation.com/Give), Shining Stars Foundation (https://www.coloradogives.org/index.php?section=organizations&action=newDonation&fwID=27301), and the Mountain Family Center (https://www.mountainfamilycenter.org/donate/) in honor of Dick Lacouture.