Obituary: Richard Eugene Thorpe
January 14, 1937 – November 17, 2021
Richard Eugene Thorpe was born on January 14,1937 to Eugene and Wilma Thorpe. He grew up in Denver and graduated from Metro State University and was a founding member of Omicron Delta Epsilon International Honor Society in Economics Chapter. His career began at Martin Marietta on the Apollo Project and ended at Anisworth Balances. Richard and Patricia’s first purchase in 1968 was a place in Grand Lake. It has remained his “happy place”. In all seasons, Richard could be found fishing on the Channel Bridge or on the deck monitoring short wave broadcasts or Grand Lake Yacht Races. He was a pioneer skier (Aspen Winter Park), a prizewinning photographer, a Mercedes Benz enthusiast and turquoise collector (thanks Bob Scott). His children and grandchildren were part of RMRT Summer Youth Theater. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary Ellen Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia, his siblings James, Elizabeth, Joanne; nephew, Robert Johnson; sons Bill ( Angela),Brian(Leslie), grandchildren Max, Spencer, Kathryn, and Gwen. A celebration of life will be held on June 28 at 10:30 am with Rosary at St. Anne’s Catholic Church followed by burial at Grand Lake Cemetery.
