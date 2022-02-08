Obituary: Richard “Skip” Dickinson
– January 12, 2022
Richard “Skip” Dickinson, 70, a long time Grand Lake local passed away on January 12, 2022. Skip was a Lance Corporal in the USMC. He was a Master Jewel-smith, a hunter, a miner, and a lover of Griffons and Music. He will be missed by his many close friends. An Honor Guard and Celebration of Life will be held March 19, 2022
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User