Obituary: Rick Nepomnick

Rick Nepomnick

Rick Nepomnick

January 25, 1956 – June 2, 2020

Former Valley resident, Juanita Nepomnick will be hosting a Celebration of life for her late husband Rick Nepomnick.

Juanita and Rick were residents of Fraser from 1983 to 1999. Most recently they lived in Solon, Iowa.

Rick passed away in 2020 from complications of acute kidney failure. A Go Fund Me account has been set up in Rick’s name.

The celebration begins at 3:00 pm on Saturday October 2, at Hi Country Haus # 1618. Everyone is welcome.