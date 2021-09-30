Obituary: Rick Nepomnick
Rick Nepomnick
January 25, 1956 – June 2, 2020
Former Valley resident, Juanita Nepomnick will be hosting a Celebration of life for her late husband Rick Nepomnick.
Juanita and Rick were residents of Fraser from 1983 to 1999. Most recently they lived in Solon, Iowa.
Rick passed away in 2020 from complications of acute kidney failure. A Go Fund Me account has been set up in Rick’s name.
The celebration begins at 3:00 pm on Saturday October 2, at Hi Country Haus # 1618. Everyone is welcome.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User