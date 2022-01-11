Obituary: Robert “Bob” Bolen

Robert "Bob" Bolen

Provided Photo

March 31, 1965 – January 5, 2022

On Wednesday, January 5, 2022, Robert “Bob” Alan Bolen, loving husband and father, left this world at age 56.

Bob was born on March 31, 1965, in Lasalle-Peru, Illinois to John and Colleen Bolen. After completing his education at Eastern Illinois University, Bob followed his passion for skiing and moved to Winter Park, Colorado. On April 17th, 1993 he married Donna Marie Wall. They raised a daughter, Rebecca, and a son, Jacob, together.

Bob was a member of the Grand County community for over 30 years. He was a very successful business owner, avid skier, and outdoorsman. He was known for his fun-loving spirit, sense of adventure, athleticism, and quick wit. You could often find him in the early mornings at the gym, ripping up the fresh powder on Mary Jane, or enjoying the sunset from his boat on Lake Granby.

His presence will be missed on the ski slopes and on the lake, but most of all by his family. He is survived by his wife of almost 29 years, Donna, and his children Rebecca and Jacob Bolen, as well as his mother, Colleen, and sisters, Laurie and Stacy, and all who knew him. Bob was predeceased by his dad, John, his grandfathers, Frank and Bob, and grandmothers, Phyllis and Mary.

It is not how you die, but how you live that matters and he lived life fully every day.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the Church of the Eternal Hills in Tabernash, CO from 2-5pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation (t2t.org) and the Grand Foundation in Bob’s name.