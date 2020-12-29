Obituary: Robert (Bobby) Blea

Robert (Bobby) Blea

Robert (Bobby)

Blea

June 7, 1949 – November 27, 2020

Bobby Blea of Grand Lake, Colorado went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on November 27, 2020. He will remain forever in our hearts.

He was born on June 7, 1949 in Antonito, Colorado the 1st of 13 children of the late Solomon and Mary Louise (Mondragon) Blea.

Bobby was truly larger than life, loved his family and cherished his friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, shooting trap and the breakfast club. Bobby’s laugh and nick names for many will be greatly missed. His stories were never ending. He had a “hello” for everyone he met.

He graduated from the Antonito High School in 1969. After graduation, he enlisted with the United States Air Force and served proudly for 6 years. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Sally Pacheco. They were married on June 10, 1972. Bobby was anxiously awaiting their 50th wedding anniversary, he was very proud of the approaching triumph.

After the decision to depart from the Air Force and leave Anchorage, Alaska where he served the bulk of his service, Bobby and Sally moved to Grand Lake in 1978 where he earned his Master Plumbing License and eventually started his own plumbing company, Ace Plumbing Service. He remained in the plumbing business for the remainder of his working career. Bobby so enjoyed his customers.

Bobby is survived by a host of family that includes his devoted wife, Sally, his son Shane (Amanda) Blea; his daughter Sabrina (Dan) Machiniak; precious grandchildren, Sarai, Carter and Everly; his siblings: Amada Martinez and family, Felipe Blea and family, Georgia Cowan and family, Helen Beasley and family, Stella Fox and family, Candi Atencio and family, Leo Blea and family, Gerald Blea and family, Maryanne Little and family, John Blea and family, and Jess Blea and family. Bobby also left three wonderful brother in-laws and their families and four sister in-laws and their families. In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his brother, Gasper Blea.

A service and burial will be scheduled in summer 2021 in Grand Lake, Colorado.