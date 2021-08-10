Obituary: Sandra Gail Stricklin (McGraw)

Sandra Gail Stricklin (McGraw)

Sandra Gail

Stricklin (McGraw)

October 7, 1951 – August 6, 2021

Sandra Gail Stricklin (McGraw) was born in Fort Collins, Colorado, on October 7, 1951, to Nelson & Lovena McGraw, who preceded her into the arms of our Lord.

After a courageous battle against Ovarian Cancer, she entered the Kingdom of Heaven on August 6, 2021, surrounded by love, in her beloved home in Fraser, Colorado.

She was married to Daniel Bruce Stricklin (70) with whom she shared 51 years of the sweetest love with. Together they raised 3 children: Jennifer (45), Michael (Kristin) (43), and Molly (Daniel) (41). Sandra adored her 5 grandchildren: Ashlynn (Joshuah) (23), Braden, who preceded her into the arms of our Lord, Caitlynn “Sarai” (15), Madeline (9), and Gracelyn (6), and they adored her in return.

She is also survived by her two brothers, Gary (Sue), Paul (Becky), and an abundance of family, her many “fourth children”, neighbors and friends.

She spent the entirety of her life investing into every person who crossed her path. From family to stranger, she gave everyone a sense joy, and her light shined on more lives than we can fathom. Learning people’s stories excited her, and she held tightly to the littlest details.

She would mark notes on her calendar to remind her of what was going on in the lives of those around her.

She was a true prayer warrior and clung so tightly to Jesus. Her prayers covered a multitude, from her closest loved ones, to people she met along the way, and even to those who had hurt her. No soul was left untouched by her love, her love for God, and her prayers.

One of her life’s greatest passions, aside from her family, was her camera. It was extremely rare to see her without it. She thrived on capturing all that this world had to offer. Her favorite thing to take pictures of was her cherished family, and her sacred mountains, where she made her home for nearly 50 years. She always had her nose in a book or her hands in her flourishing garden.

She was a proud member of her Fraser community, and was always front and center to lend a helping hand. Her family will always hold onto memories that she made so very special, from Christmas spent together in her home around the wood burning stove, to trips to Holden Beach, and everything in between.

She will forever be known and missed for her vibrancy, laughter, strength, determination, and her passion for those around her. Her love for Jesus illuminated brightly above all.

She will be dearly missed, and loved beyond measure, by her family, friends, and community; we are surrounded by a peace that surpasses understanding, that we shall see her again at the Gates of Heaven.

Her memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021, 2:00pm, at Winter Park Christian Center, Tabernash, Colorado.