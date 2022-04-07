Obituary: Scott Franklin Skidmore
March 28, 1952 – April 3, 2022
Scott Franklin Skidmore died on April 3, 2022 at the age of 70 in Mankato, MN. From his earliest days Scott loved the outdoors – from his days surfing as a kid in California, to bow hunting in the Colorado mountains, and fishing the lakes of Minnesota.
As a young man, Scott served in the Navy as an electronics technician. He turned these skills into a career with the US Department of the Interior and later the Northern Water Conservancy District. Retirement allowed Scott to continue pursuing that ever elusive contentment we all desire in life. He traveled with his dear friend Beverly Johnson, went on numerous motorcycle trips, and was active in his local Legion Chapter.
Scott is survived by his mother, Juandeane Skidmore; his sisters, Joyce Skidmore Gallow, Teresa Furutani, and Beth Turtle; his children, Benjamin Skidmore (Erica), Cody Skidmore (Darcie), and Erin Le Roux (Mike); and his grandchildren, Jack, Dylan, Paul, and Effie.
A service celebrating the life and witnessing to the resurrection of Scott will be held at 6pm on April 13th at the American Legion hall in Lake Crystal, MN. Final disposition will be burial at sea by the US Navy. Donations in memory of him can be made to the American Legion http://www.legion.org/donate. Mankato Mortuary assisted the family with arrangements.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User