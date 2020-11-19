Obituary: Shirley P. Heits Quealy

Shirley P. Heits Quealy

Shirley P. Heits

Quealy

November 25, 1936 – November 6, 2020

Shirley P. Heits Quealy was born November 25, 1936 the fourth child of Will J Heits and Bessie Voltmer Heits near Tarkio, Mo. Shirley received her early education at Star School and Craig R3, Craig, Mo graduating in 1953. Shirley then graduated from NWMSU, Maryville, MO with a Bachelor’s of Science and a Master’s Degree from the University of Wyoming.

Shirley was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Corning, Mo where she was also married to Herbert Quealy February 28, 1970.

Shirley taught high school math at Plattsburg, Mo and Granby, Colorado for more than 30 years. After retiring, Shirley and Herbie enjoyed traveling, snow skiing, and hiking. Shirley also enjoyed bowling and looked forward to attending the state and national tournaments each year. Shirley passed away at the age of 83 at St. Anthony’s hospital at Lakewood, Colorado.

Besides her parents and husband Herbie, who passed away in 2002, Shirley was preceded in death by brothers J.C. and Richard Heits and sister Melva Shaufler and her husband Monte, brothers in laws, Harold Vernon, Stewart Quealy his wife Mary and Kenneth Quealy. Survivors include her sister Ramona Vernon, brother, Bernard Heits and wife Sue, all of Rockport, Mo., sisters in laws Shirley Heits Bussard, Tarkio. Mo., Sue Heits, Mound City, Mo. along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held November 21, 2020 at Greenhill Cemetery, Laramie, Wyoming and memorial services at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Mound City, Mo November 28, 2020.

Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church building fund.