Obituary: Shirley Shepherd
Shepherd
November 9, 1936 – January 16, 2021
Shirley E. Shepard of Pierce-Sunsites Arizona previously of Golden and Grand Lake Colorado. Passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021. Born in Grand Forks North Dakota November 9, 1935 she is survived by her loving husband and golf partner Glenn A Shepard and sister Judith Rae Derry of Jamestown North Dakota; by Sons and daughter-in-laws David and Shannon Johnson Of Grand Lake Colorado Dan and Laura Johnson of Keystone Colorado. Shirley will be missed by many friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her daughter Denise Eagen and her son Jeffrey Johnson of Golden Colorado. Cremation will be by West lawn chapel In Wilcox Arizona with a memorial service to be scheduled with a later date. The family request no flowers. Contributions can be made to your favorite charity or the Saint Jude Catholic Church in Pearce -Sunsites Arizona.
You may express condolences at the Westlawn chapel mortuary.com. Services interested to the Westlawn Chapel and mortuary and crematory at Wilcox Arizona.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.